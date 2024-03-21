“Muscle means nothing” - Fans react to Mikey Musumeci beating up bodybuilder in street fight

People often correlate muscles and weight with fighting ability, but Mikey Musumeci is living proof that that isn't the case.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is possibly the least intimidating fighter in any combat sport due to his physical appearance.

The bespectacled grappler, however, is one of the most lethal grapplers on the planet and fans who know him are aware of just how dangerous Musumeci is.

On a Facebook post by Sportskeeda Combat, fans flocked to the comments section to share their wisdom on what makes Musumeci such a dangerous fighter.

The post was a meme that featured Mikey Musumeci in all his unassuming glory besides a musclebound bodybuilder.

Fans wrote in the comments section:

"Absolutely, it would be like fighting a baby. A bodybuilder would be very lucky to get a slam or land a single meaningful strike. They would be so terrified of going to the ground. Their only goal would be not to go to the ground and they wouldn't be able to function in the fight. Mike can literally break any limb in a few seconds."

"The guy on the left I've met him, he would have him in no time. Tie him in a knot and start crying of embarrassment."

"Easily."

"Muscles don't mean you can fight. I'm so done with this weird-ass expectation."

"Man, homeboy on the right will get destroyed. Muscle means nothing, technique is everything. Dude on the right is or was a steroid-taking bodybuilder. Dude on the left has seen action and knows how to actually wreck. Looks mean nothing."

Mikey Musumeci falls in love with Muay Thai

Mikey Musumeci has been breaking limbs and choking people out for the entirety of his professional career.

'Darth Rigatoni' was a five-time BJJ world champion before he signed with ONE Championship in 2022. The 27-year-old, however, isn't confining himself to just submission grappling.

Musumeci recently toured Bangkok and trained at three of the best Muay Thai gyms in the city - Superbon Training Camp, Jitmuangnon Gym, and PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym. It was at PK Saenchai, however, where Musumeci spent most of his time.