"Must be nice" - Sean Strickland reacts to Raja Jackson getting charged and arrested for Syko Stu incident 

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 20, 2025 03:24 GMT
Sean Strickland (left) reacts to Raja Jackson
Sean Strickland (left) reacts to Raja Jackson's (right) arrest. [Images courtesy: Getty and @rampagejr.da_clone on Instagram]

Sean Strickland recently weighed in on the controversy surrounding Raja Jackson’s arrest. The son of former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson was arrested in Los Angeles on a felony charge related to his violent assault on wrestler Stuart 'Syko Stu' Smith at a Knokx Pro Wrestling event last month.

He remains in custody on a $50,000 bond. Strickland claimed that this is a lighter outcome for Jackson compared to the punishments handed out in similar cases. He said that his legal troubles years earlier carried heavier charges and a higher bond despite different circumstances.

Strickland took to X and wrote:

"Raja Jackson got charged with 1 felony and 50k bail. Must be nice... Yep, it's been a minute, but I think it carries like 2.5 years. He will plead down to assault and battery and do 50 days of community service. Lol, must be real nice."
He added:

"2 felony GBI [Great Bodily Injury] and a 150k bond, and I was poor lol... I hit 2 guys once. This man tried to murder someone lol. Must be real nice."

Check out Sean Strickland's X post below:

The Jackson case stems from the Aug. 23 incident, where he stormed into the ring, body slammed Smith, and landed multiple punches on the wrestler before being restrained. Smith was hospitalized with facial fractures and other injuries.

Sean Strickland reflects on choices within the justice system

Sean Strickland shared his perspective on how people approach punishment in the justice system. He explained that some individuals choose to serve community service hours and pay fines, while others prefer to serve time in county jail rather than complete the tasks.

Strickland said he identifies with the group that chooses to pay and finish community service. He took to X and wrote:

"There are two types of people in the system. 1. I have to do 100 days of community service and pay money, na f*ck that, I'll just go to county. 2. I'll pay the money, I'll feed the homeless, wash police cars, whatever. I don't want my life to stop. There is no hope for number 1."

Strickland is currently serving a six-month suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission. He was involved in a physical altercation on June 29 at Tuff-N-Uff in Las Vegas, after his teammate, Miles Hunsinger, was submitted by Luis Hernandez.

About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

