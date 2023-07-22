“MVP to UFC confirmed” - Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s sighting at UFC London has fans convinced of star fighter’s next move

UK MMA star Michael ‘Venom’ Page is in attendance at UFC London, which is currently underway at the O2 Arena. Heavyweight prospects Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura battle it out in a pivotal main event for UFC London.

In the realm of mixed martial arts, Michael ‘Venom’ Page is one of the most beloved stars in the sport owing to his unique fighting style that blends flashy striking techniques with a showman's charisma. His highlight reel knockouts and entertaining performances establish him as one of the most beloved stars in the sport outside the UFC.

'MVP' has been competing under the Bellator banner since 2013. However, recent rumors suggest he might be headed to the UFC, which opens up exciting possibilities for intriguing matchups. With his striking prowess, fans are eager to see him face off against high-level strikers in the UFC.

Michael ‘Venom’ Page recently announced on The MMA Hour that he would be testing the free agency waters now that his contract with Bellator has expired. While it's unclear whether a move to the UFC is confirmed, Page highlighted that Bellator has a matching clause that gives them the chance to retain him if he decides to look into other MMA opportunities.

Despite all that, his appearance at UFC London has convinced fans that the 36-year-old is headed to the world's premier MMA organization. Several fans reacted to the video of him at the O2 Arena, writing:

"Yeah, they're definitely signing him LMAO"

"Sigh this dude. This card could’ve used it @danawhite"

"Sign him already!"

Check out some of the reactions below:

[Images via: @tntsportsufc on Instagram and @ufcontnt on Twitter]

UFC London: Why did Michael ‘Venom’ Page decide to leave Bellator?

Michael ‘Venom’ Page's contract with the Bellator expired and during the last few months, the organization couldn't find a fight that made sense for all parties involved.

With that, the 36-year-old decided to explore other opportunities and see what the major combat sports organizations have to offer him. Despite the contract expiration, he does not entirely rule out a return to Bellator. In the meantime, he claimed that he plans to attend UFC London, showcasing his interest in the sport's premier organization.

Speaking on The MMA Hour, Page stated:

“I want to see where my value is at. I want to see my worth. It doesn’t mean the journey has stopped here. It just means I’m having another look.”

Check out the full interview below (1:30 for comments):