"My advice is to stay ready" - Eddie Hearn narrows down Anthony Joshua's next opponent to a list of three fighters

Anthony Joshua has competed four times since April 2023, and having won three of the four bouts via stoppage, it appears that 'AJ' has no plans to slow down.

The Brit is coming off of a devastating knockout victory over Francis Ngannou in the main event of Knockout Chaos on Mar. 8. Prior to their fight, it was announced that the winner would be facing the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk, set to take place in May.

Following Joshua's knockout win over Ngannou, he was asked about potential suitors for his next fight, with Filip Hrgovich being welcomed as a challenger by 'AJ'.

During a recent interview with Seconds Out, Eddie Hearn confirmed a list of three likely opponents for his client's next fight, saying this:

"We'll see what happens with Fury vs. Usyk but the plan really is to become a world champion. If we can do that straight off the bat in the undisputed fight then fantastic, if not, we'll fight for the IBF title. Whether that's Hrgovich, which it would be at the moment, whether in time it's someone else. We're not really looking at anyone else specifically... My advice is to stay ready, as he always does."

Watch Hearn discuss Anthony Joshua's potential opponents below from 9:00:

Anthony Joshua's promoter scoffs at theories that Francis Ngannou KO punch was faked

Anthony Joshua handed Francis Ngannou the first stoppage defeat of his combat sports career when the pair faced off in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, had likened the fight to a battle between "Godzilla and King Kong" in the build-up to the event, and many expected the fight to deliver a violent ending.

'AJ' secured the victory after landing a thudding overhand right that floored his opponent in Round 2. But in the wake of the result, some fans have suggested that the fight was rigged.

Hearn was asked to share his thoughts on those conspiracies during a recent interview with iFL TV, where he said this:

"So Joshua throws the right hand and misses? Or Ngannou just takes it clean on the chin but pretends to be knocked out? Which one is it?"

He continued:

"Can you imagine me going up to 'AJ' and going, 'Mate, we want to talk about how we're going to stage a knockout between you and Ngannou.' Him with Ben Davison in camp actually working on just missing [the punch]. Do you know what I mean?"

Watch Hearn discuss Anthony Joshua's knockout rumors below from 9:40: