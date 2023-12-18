“My best opportunity for redemption” – Superbon says Muay Thai gold will be best way to avenge title loss to Chingiz Allazov

Ahead of his return this weekend at ONE Friday Fights 46, Superbon Singha Mawynn has got one thing on his mind and that’s ending 2023 as a world champion.

He will challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in an epic year-ending clash inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite his friendly relationship with his upcoming opponent, the former kickboxing titleholder isn’t prepared to cut him any slack on fight night.

As the former owner of the pound-for-pound number one spot, it’s been a tough year for the all-time great Thai striker, as he had to deal with an upsetting title loss at the start of the year.

Superbon told ONE Championship that closing 2023 out in possession of another world title is his motivation for this upcoming main event clash on December 22:

“At the beginning of the year, I lost my kickboxing belt. But at the end of the year, I have the opportunity to fight for Muay Thai gold. I think this is my best opportunity for redemption.

“If I win the Muay Thai title. I plan to claim my kickboxing belt back next year. Tawanchai, see you in the ring. I definitely won’t go easy on you because I want this belt.”

Superbon returns to Muay Thai to challenge the top dog at featherweight

It’s been a long time since fans have witnessed Superbon mix it up with some of the best Muay Thai strikers in the world.

During his time in the other striking discipline on offer on the global stage, the former kingpin was able to reach the top of the mountain in the incredibly stacked featherweight kickboxing division.

As he looks to showcase a different side to his game for this contest, he will also need to show that he can compete with the very best in Muay Thai right from the jump.

Both men have undeniable greatness, but who will come out on top when they go head-to-head for the first time in the final blockbuster matchup of the year?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the entire stacked via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.