“My biggest motivational factor” - Johan Ghazali says long-distance relationship with girlfriend is stronger than ever

Johan Ghazali opened up about the support he's received from his girlfriend.

Over the past year, Ghazali has entered unfamiliar territory in his fighting career, losing two out of his last three fights in ONE Championship.

The ups and downs of a combat sports superstar can be tough to handle without a strong support system, which Ghazali, aged 18, recently talked about during an interview with ONE.

'Jojo' had this to say about how his girlfriend has kept him motivated and grounded:

“It has changed a lot. It has changed for the better. She’s my biggest fan and my biggest motivational factor. It’s important to be dating someone who can be your rock because sometimes when the world is against you, having a good support system makes it so much easier.”

Johan Ghazali started his ONE Championship tenure with five consecutive wins, including four by knockout.

The Malaysian-American superstar has since fought Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat (unanimous decision loss), Josue Cruz (first-round knockout win), and Johan Estupinan (unanimous decision loss).

Johan Ghazali looks for latest knockout win at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali's last fight against Johan Estupinan was an opportunity to crack the ONE flyweight Muay Thai rankings. 'Jojo' ultimately lost by unanimous decision, dropping his promotional record to 6-2.

On June 6, Ghazali returns to action against Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32. Paez suffered a split decision loss against Sean Climaco in his promotional debut in February.

While speaking to Combat Sports Today, Ghazali had this to say about his upcoming fight:

"After my last fight, you know, I want to get revenge, and I'm just more motivated to get this win...I need to win in style here."

ONE Fight Night 32 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Next month's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Following Johan Ghazali vs. Diego Paez, ONE Fight Night 32 also features Allycia Hellen Rodrigues vs. Shir Cohen (women's atomweight Muay Thai title main event) and Nakrob bs. Jaosuayai (flyweight Muay Thai co-main event).

Watch Ghazali's entire interview with Combat Sports Today below:

