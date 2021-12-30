"My brother for life" - Conor McGregor responds to Dana White praising his loyalty

Conor McGregor has reacted to UFC president Dana White praising his loyalty throughout his UFC career.

Amidst struggling negotiations with UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, White has highlighted the loyalty shown by certain individuals signed to the promotion.

Conor McGregor joined the UFC in 2013. He has since become the promotion's biggest draw, selling multiple record-breaking pay-per-view events. Whilst the Irishman did make a short crossover to boxing to face Floyd Mayweather, it was in tandem with Dana White and the UFC, ensuring a continued partnership.

Speaking on THE FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, Dana White had the following to say:

"There has been a lot of fighters that have been incredibly loyal to me and I have been incredibly loyal to them. Conor McGregor is one of them, you know. Conor is a f***ing handful boy, but when you look at the way fighters are built, they are different than everybody else on this planet. But the Ronda Rouseys, Chuck Liddells, Matt Hughes, Conor McGregor... I don't want to not mention people but there have been a lot of fighters over the last 20 years that have been very loyal."

Check out the full video below:

Conor McGregor has since responded, posting the following to his Twitter account:

"My brother for life, Dana White! [love heart emoji]"

When will fans see Conor McGregor next compete in the UFC?

2021 was a disastrous year for Conor McGregor in terms of his UFC career. The Irishman was defeated twice by Dustin Poirier. 'The Diamond' knocked him out in January and then left McGregor with a broken leg in July.

UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

Conor McGregor is now expected to make a full recovery by mid-2022. With a name as big as his, there are a plethora of fighters looking to welcome him back to the octagon.

Even Charles Oliveira, the current UFC lightweight champion, has stated that he is open to a bout with the Irishman.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Mac Life @TheMacLife 'I'll wait for him in May': Charles Oliveira says the 'world wants to see' him take on Conor McGregor | themaclife.com/sports/mma/ill… 'I'll wait for him in May': Charles Oliveira says the 'world wants to see' him take on Conor McGregor | themaclife.com/sports/mma/ill… https://t.co/qmmLOiqObm

Edited by Harvey Leonard