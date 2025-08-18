  • home icon
  "My ciggy goat" - MMA fans erupt over Carlos Prates' high-energy UFC 319 victory celebration

"My ciggy goat" - MMA fans erupt over Carlos Prates' high-energy UFC 319 victory celebration

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Published Aug 18, 2025 07:14 GMT
Fans react to Carlos Prates
Fans react to Carlos Prates' victory celebration. [Image courtesy: @ufc on Instagram]

Carlos Prates celebrating his UFC 319 victory in a wild fashion caught the attention of MMA fans all around the world.

Prates made his octagon return for his second fight of the year in a welterweight bout against Geoff Neal on the main card of UFC 319 on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago. The emerging prospect was coming off a unanimous decision loss against No. 6-ranked contender Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City in April. Meanwhile, in his most recent MMA appearance at UFC 308 last year, Neal secured an opening-round knockout victory over Rafael Dos Anjos.

With only one second remaining in the first round, Prates knocked out Neal with a powerful spinning back elbow that left 'Handz of Steel' lying flat on the ground. As a result, he received a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus.

Combat sports news outlet FULL SEND MMA recently took to X and shared a clip of Prates enjoying himself at a party following his win.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''My ciggy goat''

Another stated:

''I’m going to a Carlos Prates fight card just to party with him after''

Other fans wrote:

''I'm still pissed he fought so passively against Garry. We all saw what he could do while aggressive in the final round of their fight.''
''Alright buddy it was a waffle house employee lets calm down''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @full_send_mma on X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @full_send_mma on X]

Prates is now 5-1 in the octagon and will look to break into the top 10 of the 170-pound rankings by putting together an impressive win streak starting with UFC 319.

Ex-UFC fighter reacts to Carlos Prates' stunning KO win at UFC 319

In a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast, former UFC fighter Josh Thomson claimed that the referee in charge should have allowed Geoff Neal to recover from Carlos Prates' brutal elbow strike before calling off the bout:

''So, it wasn’t an early stoppage? The bell rang. Prates walked away. Now, the ref [should] go, hey, walk up to the corner. You have that, you got to give him a chance, right? Walk to the corner. He waved it off before his back even hit the ground. There’s a discussion to be had. Do you not look at him and go, the round’s over. If you can get up and walk to your corner, let the fight happen. If you can’t, if I say, get up, fighter. [If] you can’t, fight’s over. But he was already waving it off.'' [29:37]
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
