  • “My confidence went up” - Stamp Fairtex pushed herself in training to build trust in her body again

“My confidence went up” - Stamp Fairtex pushed herself in training to build trust in her body again

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 23, 2025 07:47 GMT
Stamp | Photo credit: ONE Championship

Former ONE atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand shared the moment she knew her body was back to 100 percent.

The 27-year-old megastar has been sidelined for the last two years after facing a setback in her surgically repaired knee.

Admittedly, dealing with a torn meniscus put her on a physical and emotional toll, but Stamp eventually powered through adversity.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp revealed the eureka moment during one of her training sessions that gave her the confidence to compete again:

"When [my sparring partner] kicked, it didn't hurt much. When it didn't hurt, I felt, 'Wow, my confidence went up! Okay, I'm ready, I can do it!' That day I knew it probably wouldn't hurt anymore. So I gained confidence day by day. My confidence just kept building up."
The long wait is finally over, and Stamp’s fans will finally see their hero back in action.

The three-sport queen will return against four-time K-1 Champion Kana Morimoto in an atomweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173 on November 16.

Her comeback bid is one of the most highly anticipated bouts in the star-studded card at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Stamp Fairtex admits she pushed her body too hard in earlier comeback bid

Stamp was in a rush to recover and continue her promising career. But that overeagerness proved to be her downfall.

Simply put, her surgically repaired knee wasn't ready for the load, and it further delayed her return.

In the same interview, the three-sport queen reflected on the painful lesson she had to learn:

"This is my comeback fight after more than two years. The past two years were difficult. It changed my routine from training Muay Thai every day to doing physical therapy every day. There was a time when I felt like I was pushing too hard."

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
