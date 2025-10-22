Stamp Fairtex looks back on rough road to recovery ahead of ONE 173 comeback: “I felt like I was pushing too hard”

Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex learned the hard way to listen to her body.ONE Championship’s only three-sport world champion spent more than two years away from competition after facing a setback in her recovery from a serious knee injury.According to Stamp, it was her over-eagerness to get back to 100 percent that further delayed her return.The former ONE atomweight MMA world champion had to relinquish her 26 pounds of gold earlier this year after failing to defend it against now undisputed champ Denice Zamboanga.What followed was a grueling rehabilitation process that tested her mental fortitude.Rushing her recovery backfired big time and taught her a painful lesson.The Fairtex Training Center affiliate told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:&quot;This is my comeback fight after more than two years. The past two years were difficult. It changed my routine from training Muay Thai every day to doing physical therapy every day. There was a time when I felt like I was pushing too hard.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHumbled by her setbacks, Stamp approached her rehabilitation with more patience and intent and eventually got herself fit for battle once more.The 27-year-old will make her comeback fight against four-time K-1 Champion Kana Morimoto in an atomweight kickboxing bout at ONE 173 on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Stamp Fairtex admits mixed feelings in return at ONE 173Stamp Fairtex is admittedly a bundle of nerves ahead of her first professional bout in nearly two years.It's indeed a rollercoaster of emotions for the affable Thai superstar, who's extremely passionate about doing what she does best on the global stage.&quot;I feel excited, and also nervous. I won't know the full extent of my body's condition and capability until I actually step in to fight,&quot; she told ONE Championship.Keep up with Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for the latest updates on Stamp's return.