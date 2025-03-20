“My fight is gonna steal the show” - Jonathan Di Bella says he’ll shine the brightest in ONE 172’s talent-stacked spectacle

In a night filled with the collection of the greatest martial artists on the planet, Jonathan Di Bella aims to steal the show.

The Italian-Canadian striker is part of the talent-stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang spectacle taking place inside the historic Saitama Super Arena this Sunday, March 23.

A total of 14 high-level bouts of MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing are scheduled for this incredible event. The stakes have also never been higher since ONE 172 will feature an astonishing five world title matches.

"ONE 172 is gonna be a dream event for all striking fans. All martial arts fans should tune in and buy the pay-per-view," Di Bella told ONE Championship.

The headlining act of this gargantuan card will feature the long-overdue showdown between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa. Fan favorites like Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Superlek Kiatmoo9, Nabil Anane, Adriano Moraes, and many more are all scheduled to perform in their respective bouts.

While aware of the star-studded cast alongside him, Jonathan Di Bella vowed that his interim strawweight kickboxing showdown with the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao would be the fight of the night. He added:

"My fight is gonna steal the show because we're going to give you a war in that fight. We're gonna give it all. It’s going to be exciting. We're training for the most exciting fight."

Jonathan Di Bella ready to earn his coveted rematch with tormentor Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella is itching to avenge the only blemish in his record against two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

Quite frankly, the 28-year-old believes he should have won their initial meeting in the first place but is ready to prove his claim in a possible rematch.

Apart from reclaiming 26 pounds of gold this Sunday, Di Bella is also hell-bent on calling out Prajanchai if he wins the interim strap against Sam-A.

The former strawweight kickboxing kingpin said in the same interview with ONE:

"Everybody's saying he's untouchable, he won’t be beat, and stuff, but I feel like I could beat him. I believe I did it before, and I could do it again."

Don't miss ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang by purchasing the global pay-per-view exclusively at watch.onefc.com.

