"My friends think that my life could be at risk" - Bryce Mitchell on the state of "suppression and oppression" Americans are living in

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell has revealed that his life may be in danger for his views on the Ukraine-Russia war. Mitchell recently claimed that he'll not go to Ukraine to fight against the Russians even if he's asked to do so by the government.

Mitchell claims that the US government is allegedly "taxing people to death" and "profiting" from the downfall of the country. For that reason, the featherweight contender isn't willing to fight in the ongoing Ukraine war, one that he claims he doesn't even believe in.

'Thug Nasty' has now revealed that his friends have warned him about his life potentially being in danger for "coming out and speaking the truth" about the Biden administration in the United States.

According to Mitchell, the current government will try to stifle all voices of dissent in the country, including his. During an appearance on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight, the American fighter said:

"I’m just not wanting to go waste my life fighting for some of these battles that I don’t even believe in... These people are trying to destroy our country because they are profiting off the downfall of our country... my friends think that my life could be at risk because I'm coming out here and speaking [the] truth... That’s the type of suppression and oppression that we’re living in, brother."

Check out the interview below:

Bryce Mitchell calls for number one contender's fight next, wants to headline event in Arkansas

Bryce Mitchell's comments about the war between Ukraine and Russia may have earned him some backlash. However, 'Thug Nasty' has been showered with praise for his recent performance inside the octagon. Mitchell extended his undefeated record to a perfect 15-0 this past weekend with a dominant decision win over Edson Barboza at UFC 272.

In a recent tweet following the win over Barboza, Bryce Mitchell hinted that he wants his next matchup to be a No.1 contender's fight. The No.9 ranked featherweight wants the fight to take place in front of his hometown crowd in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Against whoever gets me that title fite. Let me headline in Little Rock @ufc Against whoever gets me that title fite. Let me headline in Little Rock @ufc Against whoever gets me that title fite. https://t.co/OgLcyIg2Gh

