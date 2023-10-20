"My G has a chin" - Fans react to footage of beardless Khamzat Chimaev winning his first pro MMA fight

MMA fans have been reacting to viral footage of a beardless Khamzat Chimaev making his professional debut.

Chimaev is currently set to face Kamaru Usman at UFC 294 this weekend in Abu Dhabi. The pair will face off at 185 pounds, with Dana White confirming that the winner will go on to face Sean Strickland for the middleweight title next.

Ahead of Chimaev's fight on October 21, fans have deep-dived into the career of 'Borz', with early footage of the beginning of his MMA career now doing the rounds on social media.

The video in question shows Chimaev making his professional debut, where he won via TKO in the second round.

Watch the footage here:

Expand Tweet

Fans have been reacting to the clip, with many highlighting that Chimaev isn't donning his iconic beard. One fan even hilariously expressed their relief that the 29-year-old has a chin:

"Finally I can confirm my G has a chin"

Expand Tweet

Another fan claimed Chimaev looks similar to fellow UFC fighter Giga Chikadze:

"He looks like Giga Chikadze"

X user @Christianhamm_ stated that they were happy Khamzat Chimaev changed up his look and grew out his facial hair:

"Thank god he grew a beard"

Check out more reactions below:

"Khamzat look like it hurts to look that way"

"Looks like Sean Strickland"

"why he look like giga lmao"

"And he’s only getting better that’s scary"

"This Buu Nickal?"

More fan reactions

Israel Adesanya explains Kamaru Usman's chances against Khamzat Chimaev

Israel Adesanya has backed Kamaru Usman to defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

'The Last Stylebender' has paid close attention to the matchup, as the winner is expected to go on to fight for the title he lost to Sean Strickland at UFC 293.

With that in mind, Adesanya has given his prediction for the upcoming fight.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Adesanya explained that Chimaev isn't fighting just anybody but the toughest opponent of his career. The former middleweight champion also broke down how Usman's fighting style will nullify the wrestling of 'Borz':

"The b*lls on Kamaru. I was like 'Yes!' I know he can get it done, I'm pretty sure he's gonna get it done, even on 10 or 11 days' notice. I'm pretty sure he's gonna get it done. Khamzat was training for a striker... Now he's fighting a super credible wrestler who has the highest takedown defense in the welterweight division... He's [Khamzat Chimaev] not just attacking anyone now, he's attacking Kamaru, who is vetted and has championship mettle."

Catch Adesanya's comments here (10:20):