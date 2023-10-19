"He's not just attacking anyone" - Israel Adesanya details why Kamaru Usman will nullify Khamzat Chimaev's strengths at UFC 294

Israel Adesanya has backed Kamaru Usman to defeat Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294.

Usman accepted the bout against Chimaev on just nine days' notice, following the news that original opponent Paulo Costa's staph infection had ruled him out of the fight. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and 'Borz' will compete at middleweight, and the winner will most likely face Sean Strickland for the 185-pound title.

The bout marks a return to middleweight for Chimaev and also sees him make his first appearance for over a year. Meanwhile, the 36-year-old Usman comes into the fight off back-to-back losses against Leon Edwards.

Paying close attention to the fight is Israel Adesanya, as the winner may go on to capture the title he lost to Strickland at UFC 293.

The former middleweight champion weighed in on the bout and offered his prediction for the contest. Adesanya expects Kamaru Usman to get his hand raised, as he believes he has the arsenal to neutralize Chimaev's relentless pressure and wrestling. He explained on his YouTube channel:

"The b*lls on Kamaru. I was like 'Yes!' I know he can get it done, I'm pretty sure he's gonna get it done, even on 10 or 11 days' notice. I'm pretty sure he's gonna get it done. Khamzat was training for a striker... Now he's fighting a super credible wrestler who has the highest takedown defense in the welterweight division... He's [Khamzat Chimaev] not just attacking anyone now, he's attacking Kamaru, who is vetted and has championship mettle."

Catch Adesanya's comments here (10:20):

Kamaru Usman responds to injury rumors ahead of UFC 294

Kamaru Usman has hit back at the reports that he suffered a knee injury during an open workout with Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi.

Usman is currently preparing to face Khamzat Chimaev at the Etihad Arena on October 21. Ahead of the fight, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and 'The Highlight' hit the mats in front of fans at a mall in the city.

Following the workout, it was reported that Usman was overheard telling Gaethje something had "popped" during the session.

After the media storm that ensued, Kamaru Usman took to YouTube to squash any rumors regarding a potential injury. The former welterweight champion also hit out at the media for reporting the story. He said:

"Whoever started it, whoever said they heard, like how could you possibly have heard what I said when it's me and Justin on a stage in front of thousands of people in a mall?... How stupid. Just dumb. If my knee was hurt, why would I get up and consist of hitting mitts?... People believe f*cking anything... I did not say that, clearly I am fine. Dummies, god."

Check out Usman's response here: