South Korean finisher Kwon Won Il is the type of fighter who loves to win and make himself look good while he’s at it.

Currently ranked third in ONE’s unforgiving bantamweight MMA ranks, ‘Pretty Boy’ wants to continue his ascent in the totem pole when he faces Shine Zoltsetseg this Friday at ONE Fight Night 18.

With all eight of his wins under the ONE banner coming by way of vicious finishes, Kwon is certainly not a fan of leaving the fight in the judges’ hands.

He’ll once again carry that killer’s mentality against a fellow headhunter who would love nothing more than to take his place in the top 5.

With less than 24 hours left before he exchanges fists with the Mongolian warrior inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium, Kwon said the game plan remains the same – to dispose of his opponent as quickly as possible.

‘Pretty Boy’ told ONE in an exclusive interview:

“I know people are looking forward to it, but it could end more quickly and easily than expected. My goal is to finish him as soon as possible. KO, submission, whatever, I don’t care. I plan to finish it.”

Kwon Won Il’s grappling is finally catching up with his fearsome striking

It’s no secret that Kwon Won Il prefers to keep the fight standing, using his precise and powerful strikes to get the job done. However, his shortcomings in the past were in the grappling department, where the likes of Masakazu Imanari and Shoko Sato submitted him.

The Extreme Combat affiliate showcased a much-improved ground defense in his last bout against Artem Belakh at ONE Fight Night 11 last year.

