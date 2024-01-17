“My goal here was to stand up to a bully” - Mikey Musumeci blasts social media personality Sneako’s perceived cowardice

Mikey Musumeci has released a statement claiming he’s giving up on pursuing a fight against a social media personality named Sneako.

Over the past few weeks, Musumeci has sparked an unexpected beef after claiming Sneako, a popular live streamer, attempted to bully him by questioning his success in submission grappling due to his physical appearance.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ poured out his emotions in a video posted on social media where he called out Sneako for a fight. The social media personality doesn’t seem overly interested in challenging himself against Mikey Musumeci, leading to the latter saying this in a recent Instagram post:

“Alright, so obviously Sneako doesn’t want to fight me, adding in all of these stupid stipulations that he knows will never happen. Typical bully, they talk and they talk behind the safety of their screen or even in the bathroom recklessly and they never face consequences. There’s so many people out there like him. My goal here was to stand up to a bully. Kids, get yourself into Muay Thai or jiu-jitsu so you can learn self-defense and you don’t have to deal with idiots like Sneako.”

It should be noted that Sneako doesn’t have any long-term combat sports experience. The Rumble video platform affiliate has trained in boxing and briefly in other martial arts, with a growing interest in the mental and physical aspects of fighting.

Watch Musumeci's recent Instagram video about Sneako below:

Mikey Musumeci eyes ADCC gold and super-fight against the tournament’s champions

Mikey Musumeci was already a highly credentialed jiu-jitsu competitor before signing with ONE Championship. The American superstar has continued to further his legacy by establishing a 6-0 promotional record and becoming the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

There’s still one thing Musumeci hasn’t accomplished - an ADCC world championship. During an interview with ONE, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ had this to say about ADCC gold being a goal of his:

“I don’t feel there’s anything else for me to do in the gi, but no-gi, I never won ADCC, right? So that’s a big hole. I mean, they don’t have my weight class, so that’s one thing. But again, I still want to beat the champions of ADCC.”

Musumeci competed in three world title matches in 2023, defeating Gantumur Bayanduuren, Osamah Almarwai, and Jarred Brooks. He also had a grappling super fight against Japanese legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya Aoki.

It’s unclear when and who Musumeci will grapple against next, but fans are ready for the return of the ONE flyweight submission grappling king.