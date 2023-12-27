“That’s a big hole” – Mikey Musumeci admits that an ADCC gold medal is still missing from his trophy case

As one of the most accomplished grappling competitors of this generation, there isn’t much reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci has left to achieve.

The Italian-American superstar is already the pound-for-pound best grappler in ONE Championship, a multiple-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion, and a legend in the making. However, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ admits there is still much to achieve in his career, and he’s not about to take his foot off the gas pedal.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Musumeci detailed the one thing he wants to achieve in his career that he hasn’t yet.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“I don’t feel there’s anything else for me to do in the gi, but no-gi, I never won ADCC, right? So that’s a big hole. I mean, they don’t have my weight class, so that’s one thing. But again, I still want to beat the champions of ADCC.”

At the age of 27, Mikey Musumeci has done it all, but to win ADCC in no-gi competition is a void that is gnawing at his mind. Could we see Musumeci head back to the mats in Abu Dhabi? Only time will tell.

Catch Mikey Musumeci in the second season of ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci makes his television reality series debut as a candidate on the second season of ‘The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition’.

Filmed in Qatar and Singapore, 10 candidates from around the world will compete in a series of physical and business challenges for a chance to win the grand prize of a one-year $250,000 job offer to work at ONE Championship’s headquarters in Singapore.

As for Musumeci’s next match, stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates.