Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 possesses an incredible kicking arsenal.

Aptly dubbed ‘The Kicking Machine,' the Thai megastar will once again rely on his signature kicks to deny another challenger looking to usurp him from his throne.

In the curtain-closer of ONE 165 on January 28, Superlek has agreed to step in to face hometown favorite Takeru Segawa at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Facing another fellow decorated striker who has also won his fair share of world titles, the 28-year-old champ knows Takeru will give him a great challenge.

While Superlek holds the Japanese star in high regard, he believes the challenger won’t have an answer for the onslaught coming for him.

Superlek told ONE:

“My stronger points would be my more powerful kicks. My kicks are powerful and can be effective against anyone. So, I could kick his legs to stop him from moving or slow him down.”

With 12 victories under the world’s largest martial arts organization, ONE fans are quite familiar with the sheer grace and brutality that Superlek’s kicks bring.

The Thai destroyer loves to dig into body and legs to soften up his foes and take their consciousness away with swift head kicks.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Superlek ready to spoil Takeru’s homecoming in Japan

Entering enemy territory is nothing new for the well-traveled Superlek. The grizzled veteran certainly won’t let Takeru’s homecourt advantage deter him from his quest to retain his crown.

Still, ‘The Kicking Machine’ won’t ever let his guard down, since beating ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ is easier said than done.

Superlek said in the same interview:

“I want to have a match in Japan, defeat the best in Japan, which is Takeru, and prove my strength.”