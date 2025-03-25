“My kids are big fans” - Masaaki Noiri reveals his children’s affinity for ONE 172 opponent Tawanchai

Veteran kickboxer Masaaki Noiri was all business in his knockout victory over Tawanchai PK Saenchai last weekend. But all was well between them after, with the Japanese star even admitting that his children are fans of the Thai superstar.

Noiri was one of the big winners at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. He showed tremendous patience in the early goings and when opportunities opened up for him in the third round, he was just not to be stopped, overwhelming Tawanchai with his ferocious striking for a TKO victory.

In a lengthy Instagram post that featured photos of him in action at ONE 172 following his conquest of the interim featherweight kickboxing world title, Noiri gave his thanks, including to Tawanchai for agreeing to face off against him in Japan.

Part of his post read:

"Thank you for coming to Japan and competing with us! Great player to greet after the game. My kids are big fans, so please take a picture next time. Lmfaoooo."

The win at ONE 172 was the second straight for Masaaki Noiri after starting his ONE campaign last year with back-to-back losses. Apart from netting the interim featherweight kickboxing belt, the win also earned the Nagoya native a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Tawanchai, the featherweight Muay Thai world champion, meanwhile, absorbed his first defeat in three kickboxing matches to date in ONE Championship.

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri looking to clash with featherweight kickboxing king Superbon in unification bout next

Newly minted ONE interim kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri is looking to challenge reigning divisional king Superbon in a unification bout next.

He made this known during the post-event press conference for ONE 172, saying a showdown with Superbon is something he would welcome while expressing confidence that he could also come up with a KO win.

Noiri said:

"And for Superbon. I cannot say anything at this moment, but if I have the opportunity, I will show the KO, and in any fight next time I'm gonna show another KO, knockout. Thank you."

Watch the press conference below:

Masaaki Noiri was one of eight Japanese fighters who emerged victorious in their respective fights at ONE 172, which marked the return of ONE Championship to Japan for the second straight year.

