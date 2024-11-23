“My knee is getting so much better” - Stamp Fairtex shares uplifting update on her road to recovery

Stamp Fairtex provided a positive update about her injury recovery.

Earlier this year, Stamp was booked for two fights that could've significantly boosted her legacy. The Thai megastar was scheduled to defend her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title against Denice Zamboanga and then challenge strawweight queen Xiong Jing Nan for two-division supremacy.

Unfortunately, Stamp suffered a torn meniscus while training, forcing her to withdraw from both world title fights. Since then, fans have eagerly waited for the return of one of the most beloved female MMA fighters on the planet.

Trending

During a video on the Fairtex Training Center's YouTube, Stamp provided the following update about her recovery:

"My recovery is [going well. My knee] is getting so much better. Now I feel like maybe 65 or 70 percent. I think maybe December, I can train maybe 100% or close to that."

Stamp Fairtex last fought in September 2023, defeating Ham Seo Hee by third-round knockout. The fight was initially for the interim women's atomweight MMA world title before Angela Lee retired, upgrading the stakes to undisputed gold.

Watch the entire previously mentioned YouTube video featuring Stamp below:

Who should Stamp Fairtex fight once she returns?

Stamp Fairtex's fight against Denice Zamboanga was highly anticipated, as they are close friends and former training partners. Zamboanga took a massive risk after Stamp pulled out of their ONE 167 matchup by taking on short-notice opponent Noelle Grandjean.

Zamboanga dominated Grandjean to a unanimous decision, extending her winning streak to three. Her latest performance put her second in the women's atomweight MMA division behind Ham Seo Hee.

Stamp will likely return to ONE Championship in the first half of 2025. Although it's unconfirmed by ONE, rebooking the matchup between the Thai megastar and Zamboanga would make sense.

A successful comeback would be another impressive milestone in Stamp's legendary career. At 27 years old, the Thai megastar is the current women's atomweight MMA world champion, former women's atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix winner.

Watch Stamp's latest fight against Ham Seo Hee below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback