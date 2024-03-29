Muay Thai legend and bonafide action star Seksan Or Kwanmuang is thankful for his second life as a fighter. After coming out of retirement to join ONE Championship in January 2023, 'The Man Who Yields to No One' has come up on a career resurgence in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 35-year-old Bangkok, Thailand native has become a fixture in ONE's most exciting Muay Thai fights, and millions of fans worldwide have noticed.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Seksan says he has had the best time since joining ONE's ranks and one of the most successful years of his career.

'The Man Who Yields to No One' said:

"Last year was the best year since I started this career. It was the most successful year for me. My life has changed a lot. The quality of life with my family has greatly improved."

Of course, with success comes financial relief. With the higher rate of pay in ONE Championship compared to regional Muay Thai circuits in Thailand and the many fight bonuses Seksan has won over the past year, there is no doubt the 35-year-old has enjoyed the financial windfall this second part of his fighting career has brought him.

Seksan has the chance to take his career even further in his next fight.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang takes on Japan's Yutaro Asahi at ONE Friday Fights 58

It's always a fun time whenever Seksan Or Kwanmuang enters the ring. And if you haven't seen him fight yet, 'The Man Who Yields to No One' is set to see action next week.

Seksan is scheduled to face Japanese standout Yutaro Asahi at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 5th.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.