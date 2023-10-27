Stipe Miocic has turned to OnlyF*ns following the cancellation of his UFC heavyweight title fight against Jon Jones.

Jones was set to defend his heavyweight title against Miocic in the marquee bout scheduled as the main event for UFC 295 on November 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York. However, earlier this week, 'Bones' suffered a torn pectoral tendon during training, leading to his withdrawal from the fight. Ultimately, Miocic was also removed from the event.

Stipe Miocic recently revealed on social media that he has joined the subscription-based content sharing platform OnlyF*ns. While this platform is predominantly known for adult content creators, it also provides space for various other content creators, including physical fitness experts and musicians.

Check out the Miocic's video below:

The announcement by the former UFC heavyweight champion triggered a diverse range of reactions from the MMA community.

One fan wrote:

"UFC needs to pay Stiopic more, the hw goat shouldnt be on OF."

Another wrote:

"Stipe, are you posting noodz there too?"

Check out some more reactions below:

"Onlyf*ns? Does Stipe show his heavyweight dong?"

"The heavyweight goat is now on onlyf*ns...thanks Dana"

"YOUR BIKINI PICS BETTER BE FIRE STIPE. OR ELSE IM NOT SUBBING"

"My man’s gotta pay for this fight camp"

"You trying to get us in trouble with our wives ?!"

Credits: Stipe Miocic on Instagram

Jon Jones apologizes to Stipe Miocic for cancelling UFC 295 fight due to injury

Jon Jones publicly expressed his apologies to Stipe Miocic in a recent Instagram video and revealed his plans to undergo surgery due to the injury that forced him out of the UFC 295 event. In the video, 'Bones' stated:

"I wanna say, thank you to Stipe Miocic for the work that he has put in. Also sorry to Stipe and his team. The goal is to get surgery and get back to work as soon as possible. I guess it'll be Stipe and I at a later date. That's my plan. It'll be surgery and physical therapy for me for the next several months. But I'm committed. My head is high."

Check out Jones' video below:

As a replacement for the Jones vs. Miocic matchup, the UFC has introduced a co-main event, featuring elite heavyweight contenders Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich, who will vie for the interim title. Additionally, the former co-main event between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka, competing for the vacant light heavyweight title, will now serve as the main event of UFC 295.