“My mindset is always the same” - Nadaka coming in at his best against Numsurin in ONE 173 world title fight

Ten-time Muay Thai world champion Nadaka Yoshinari knows what it takes to perform under pressure on the biggest stages, and he'll bring that same mental fortitude into his surefire war at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.On Sunday, Nov. 16, live from the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena, the Japanese warrior will collide with Thai slugger Numsurin Chor Ketwina for a chance to become the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.With a dangerous opponent standing across from him and the chance to hoist martial arts' biggest prize today in the Japanese capital city, the 24-year-old isn't resting on his laurels ahead of fight night.He's absolutely locked in to create history and bring the very best version of himself in search of history and a 40th successive win of his ever-thriving career.&quot;My mindset is always the same, no matter the event or location. I always train with the determination to update my best self,&quot; Nadaka told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview.Thus far, the Eiwa Sports Gym affiliate has not needed any time to adjust to the promotion's four-ounce gloves. In fact, he's looking far more dangerous than ever.The five-foot-four talent opened his account on the global stage by becoming the first man to knock out Rak Erawan in ONE. His sophomore outing in June saw him dish out a three-round clinic to overcome Banluelok Sitwatcharachai.Most recently, 'The Art of Eight Limbs' specialist took out Hamada Azmani at ONE Friday Fights 122 in August. His resume currently stands at 65-6. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNadaka is not underestimating Numsurin ahead of massive title clashWhile fired up to become a ONE world champion, Nadaka won't let his goals cloud the dangers that could await him at ONE 173.Numsurin earned his shot at the inaugural crown off an electric 6-0 run in the promotion, and the Japanese has been thoroughly impressed by what his opposite number brings into this scheduled five-round war.&quot;I actually saw him fighting in Lumpinee back in August. I think I've seen him victorious, of course, but he had a little bit of a struggle in the first round. I saw him, with a very strong mind and a strong fighting style,&quot; Nadaka shared during the event's press conference last Thursday.“I think he's a very smart fighter. So I think that kind of smartness and how he used his brain to get ahead of his opponent is very, one of the best strengths that he has.”Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, Nov. 16.