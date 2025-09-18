  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “My mindset is always the same” - Nadaka coming in at his best against Numsurin in ONE 173 world title fight

“My mindset is always the same” - Nadaka coming in at his best against Numsurin in ONE 173 world title fight

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 18, 2025 09:46 GMT
(From left) Nadaka, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, and Numsurin Chor Ketwina. [Image: ONE Championship]
(From left) Nadaka, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, and Numsurin Chor Ketwina. [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Ten-time Muay Thai world champion Nadaka Yoshinari knows what it takes to perform under pressure on the biggest stages, and he'll bring that same mental fortitude into his surefire war at ONE 173 in Tokyo, Japan.

Ad

On Sunday, Nov. 16, live from the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena, the Japanese warrior will collide with Thai slugger Numsurin Chor Ketwina for a chance to become the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion.

With a dangerous opponent standing across from him and the chance to hoist martial arts' biggest prize today in the Japanese capital city, the 24-year-old isn't resting on his laurels ahead of fight night.

He's absolutely locked in to create history and bring the very best version of himself in search of history and a 40th successive win of his ever-thriving career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"My mindset is always the same, no matter the event or location. I always train with the determination to update my best self," Nadaka told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview.

Thus far, the Eiwa Sports Gym affiliate has not needed any time to adjust to the promotion's four-ounce gloves. In fact, he's looking far more dangerous than ever.

The five-foot-four talent opened his account on the global stage by becoming the first man to knock out Rak Erawan in ONE. His sophomore outing in June saw him dish out a three-round clinic to overcome Banluelok Sitwatcharachai.

Ad

Most recently, 'The Art of Eight Limbs' specialist took out Hamada Azmani at ONE Friday Fights 122 in August. His resume currently stands at 65-6.

Ad

Nadaka is not underestimating Numsurin ahead of massive title clash

While fired up to become a ONE world champion, Nadaka won't let his goals cloud the dangers that could await him at ONE 173.

Numsurin earned his shot at the inaugural crown off an electric 6-0 run in the promotion, and the Japanese has been thoroughly impressed by what his opposite number brings into this scheduled five-round war.

Ad
"I actually saw him fighting in Lumpinee back in August. I think I've seen him victorious, of course, but he had a little bit of a struggle in the first round. I saw him, with a very strong mind and a strong fighting style," Nadaka shared during the event's press conference last Thursday.
“I think he's a very smart fighter. So I think that kind of smartness and how he used his brain to get ahead of his opponent is very, one of the best strengths that he has.”

Fight fans can head to watch.onefc.com for more information on how to watch ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, Nov. 16.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications