"My new wallpaper" - Fans in love with Casey O'Neill's stunning mirror selfie 

Casey O'Neill is one of the most recognizable names in the UFC women's flyweight division. So it comes as no surprise that her recent Instagram selfie has drawn growing fan interest. O'Neill snapped a training day selfie, with the picture consisting of her wearing all-black gym apparel.

While the picture was no different than a standard selfie, it still left several of her fans singing her praises in the comment section.

Many fans took to the post on Instagram to compliment the MMA star, while others lobbied generic support in the form of fire and heart eyes emojis.

One fan went above and beyond in complimenting O'Neill.

"Casey, baddest woman on the planet. Lit-er-ally," they wrote.

Another fan stated that they would make the selfie their new phone wallpaper.

"My new wallpaper," they wrote.

Others kept their comments more grounded, but no less positive.

"Sick," they wrote.

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fans react to Casey O'Neill's Instagram selfie

O'Neill is one of several women's combat sports athletes to parlay her appeal among the MMA fandom into a secondary source of income online. While she isn't on OnlyFans like the likes of Paige VanZant, she does sell pictures of her feet online. This though, in no way detracts from her focus as a fighter.

The Scottish-Australian 125-pounder is one of the most vocal fighters when it comes to women's MMA, always demanding respect and detailing how difficult it is to fight as a woman. She is also among the few notable names at women's flyweight, giving her voice a larger than platform than others.

Casey O'Neill is on a losing streak

Casey O'Neill entered the UFC with a fair amount of hype due to her undefeated record at the time. She was a perfect 5–0, which was followed by four consecutives wins in her first fights with the promotion, three of which were finishes. Unfortunately, the tides have changed and she has now lost twice.

Expand Tweet

Worse still, O'Neill's two losses were consecutive. She first tasted defeat against Jennifer Maia at UFC 286, before a subsequent loss via armbar to Ariane Lipski occurred at UFC 296. This has bumped her from the top 10 in her division, and she now sits at #13.