"My main partner for this fight was a 170lbs guy" - Undefeated flyweight Casey O'Neill discusses upcoming fight against Antonina Shevchenko at UFC Fight Night 193

Casey O'Neill is set to return to the octagon for the third time on October 3. 'King' Casey will face a tough challenge in Antonina Shevchenko when the two meet on UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker.

Having fought twice in 2021, Casey O'Neill made her UFC debut in February of this year, when she defeated Shana Dobson via TKO. The Scottish-born Australian also outlanded Dodson 132-27 in the striking department, which left the referee with no choice but to intervene and stop the fight.

Lewis Simpson @LewisSimpsonMMA



Love to see the Scottish women representing on the biggest stage!



Future is very bright 🙌🏻 Hyped for this upcoming scrap. Rocking with @kingcaseymma as always. Massive opportunity to really make statement in the division!Love to see the Scottish women representing on the biggest stage!Future is very bright 🙌🏻 Hyped for this upcoming scrap. Rocking with @kingcaseymma as always. Massive opportunity to really make statement in the division!



Love to see the Scottish women representing on the biggest stage!



Future is very bright 🙌🏻 https://t.co/pdhcuFD5sJ

The undefeated flyweight prospect spoke to Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA, discussing about her incredible journey to the UFC and her upcoming fight. Speaking about her training partners at Xtreme Couture, which include prolific names like Miesha Tate, Casey O'Neill said:

"She's [Tate's] there but she's not in the group classes as much. My main partner for this fight was actually a 170lbs guy, his name is Adam. He fights at 135[lbs] but he's a little fat at the moment, so I've been training with him a lot for this one and he's been pretty much mimicking Antonina for me and he was perfect. So, I appreciate him a lot for that... Rolled a lot with Cynthia Calvillo, we did a lot of wrestling together..."

Women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko's sister, Antonina Shevchenko, is undoubtedly the most demanding test for O'Neill so far in her short stint in the UFC. However, this fight will surely act as a stepping stone for 'King' Casey to climb up the women's flyweight ladder.

Speaking about her future opponent, Casey O'Neill stated that she was "not really" impressed by 'La Pantera' and that nothing stood out for the flyweight who fights out of Queensland, Australia.

Casey O'Neill claims she could be the one to take the title away from Valentina Shevchenko

Speaking about her title ambitions in the flyweight division, Casey O'Neill was seemingly confident of eventually facing 'The Bullet' Valentina Shevchenko.

"She did an interview recently where she said she wants to fight until she's 50," exclaimed O'Neill. "So if she actually stands by that, then I do imagine she'll be the one I take [the title] away from."

While it is definitely a bold prediction, Case O'Neill is confident in her abilities. This Saturday, she will put her undefeated 7-0 record on the line against the champion's sister Antonina Shevchenko at UFC Fight Night 193.

Watch Casey O'Neill's full interview with Sportskeeda MMA below:

Also Read

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Avinash Tewari

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far