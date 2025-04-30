"My program is the same but its better" - Nong-O Hama discusses key adjustments for Kongthoranee sequel on May 2

As ONE Fight Night 31 fast approaches, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama has diligently refined his preparation for his high-stakes rematch with Kongthoranee Sor Sommai.

The Muay Thai legend seeks revenge when the promotion hosts its latest American primetime card inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

One of many crucial aspects of Nong-O's preparation involves familiarizing himself with the flyweight limit – a factor that he concedes presented challenges in their first encounter:

"In the first fight, I haven't fought at flyweight in about 10 years. It was a struggle," the 38-year-old striker told members of the media during a ONE Championship press conference ahead of his flyweight rematch inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

However, with experience preparing himself for his first fight against the Sor Sommai affiliate, the Bangkok-based star says things have been sailing smoother as fight night approaches:

"After ten years, when it came down to the weight, I managed to stabilize it for the fight. It's still the same for this fight. My program is the same but it's better."

As these elite strikers prepare to renew their rivalry, the Evolve MMA superstar's subtle but significant tweaks to his preparation could come in handy in what promises to be another spectacular display of "The Art of Eight Limbs" at ONE Fight Night 31.

Watch the full clip here:

Nong-O says he never forced his son to pursue Muay Thai

The longtime ONE world champion revealed that his son has started following in his footsteps to become a Muay Thai athlete.

The 38-year-old veteran, however, shared that he didn't play any role in seeing his junior strap on the gloves. And if he does decide to call it quits in the sport, Nong-O told ONE Championship that he'd be happy to see his son flourish elsewhere.

He shared:

"I always tell him that if he loves Muay Thai and is happy with it, he has to keep training. But if somehow, he feels like he doesn't love Muay Thai anymore, I’m okay with his decision. Just let him go. Don't force him to do it at all. He can change to do something else that he wants to do instead. I'm ready to support him as always."

