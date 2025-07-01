“My team is so happy” - Nadaka guarantees he’d put on a show if included at ONE 173 in Japan

Japanese Muay Thai star Nadaka chalked up his second ONE Championship victory in as many matches last week. He wants to sustain the solid form and is hoping to do it later this year at ONE 173 in Tokyo.

The 24-year-old striker defeated Thai opponent Banluelok Sitwatcharachai by decision in their atomweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Friday Fights 114 on June 27 at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Following his impressive victory, Nadaka spoke to combat sports journalist Nick Atkin of The Bangkok Post in a post-fight interview. He shared his plans moving forward, including eyeing a spot in the promotion's next Japan event scheduled for Nov. 16 just as he gave props to his team for doing well in their recent outing.

He said:

"Yes, I’d love to fight in Japan at ONE 173. And also, my teammate, [Asahi] Shinagawa won today, and my team is so happy."

Watch the interview below:

ONE 173 will take place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, marking the second event of ONE Championship in "The Land of the Rising Sun" this year after ONE 172 in March. It will be headlined by the unification title match between featherweight kickboxing king Superbon and interim champion and hometown bet Masaaki Noiri.

Nadaka dominant in latest win at ONE Friday Fights 114

Nadaka was once again solid in his second outing in ONE Championship, dominating Banluelok in their three-rounder at ONE Friday Fights 114.

The 10-time Muay Thai champion displayed once again his potent combination of speed and power in getting the better of his Thai foe en route to the convincing unanimous decision victory.

The win was a follow-up to his third-round knockout victory in his promotional debut at ONE 172 in March over Thai Rak Erawan.

In joining ONE Championship, Nadaka said it is part of his push to take his career to a whole new level and showcase his talents to a global audience.

The full replay of ONE Friday Fights 114 is available via ONE Championship's Facebook and YouTube channels, as well as the ONE Super App and via watch.onefc.com.

