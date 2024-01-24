“My uncle will be watching from above” – Superlek says he’ll dedicate his fight against Takeru to departed relative

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 has added motivation when he defends his championship belt this weekend, dedicating it to a recently departed uncle.

‘The Kicking Machine’ will be making a title defense in the headlining contest at ONE 165 on January 28 in Tokyo, Japan. He is going up against hometown superstar and ONE Championship-debuting Takeru Segawa.

It will be the second defense for Superlek of the world title he claimed a year ago.

Speaking to ONE Championship in the lead-up to the marquee event, the 28-year-old Kiatmoo9 Gym standout shared that, come fight night, he will also have his late uncle in mind and looks to make him proud.

The Buriram, Thailand, native said:

“My uncle’s death didn’t affect my preparation because I am a person who can separate personal matters from training. I believe my uncle will be watching my fight from above. He will wait to see my success up there.”

Heading into ONE 165, Superlek is coming off a successful outing against fellow Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon in an epic catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai clash back in September. He won by unanimous decision.

Out to take the flyweight kickboxing belt from him is Takeru, who is seeking to make a grand entrance in his promotional debut with a statement victory in front of his hometown fans.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will take place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo and air live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Superlek says title fight against Takeru made tougher because it is in Japan

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 makes his return to Japan this weekend as he defends the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title against local hero Takeru Segawa. He said the fight is made tougher because his opponent will have the crowd on his side.

The two world-class kickboxers headline ONE 165 on January 28 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, It is part of the 11-fight offering, which marks the return to Japan of ONE Championship after nearly five years.

Superlek is no longer a stranger competing in the 'Land of Rising Sun', having battled in matches there early in his professional career. However, he admits that his upcoming fight is more daunting as he is up against a beloved Japanese figure in martial arts.

He shared to ONE in an interview:

“If I beat him in Japan, it’s going to be awesome. But to fight in Japan is not easy. Beating him is even less easy.”

The Thai sensation, however, was quick to say that he is excited to share the circle with a fighter the caliber of Takeru, saying:

“I want to have a match in Japan, defeat the best in Japan, which is Takeru, and prove my strength.”