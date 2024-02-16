"My wife does not have a boyfriend" - Ian Garry opens up on relationship between wife and her ex-husband

Ian Garry recently opened up about the rumors surrounding the relationship between his wife and ex-husband to clarify what has been misrepresented among the MMA community.

The Irishman has become a polarizing fighter this past year, which resulted in a number of fighters and fans taking aim at him on social media with jibes directed at his family and their relationship. While speaking to MMA journalist Shakiel Mahjouri, 'The Future' revealed why he used the name Machado and mentioned that his son and stepson were factors in his decision. He said:

"The truth is my wife doesn't have a boyfriend. My wife has an ex-husband and they have a past. I understand that, I'm aware of that...I don't want to be a wedge between my wife and her ex-husband and her kid, and have them go through battles and arguments because I don't want them around. No, I'm a bigger man than that. I understand that there a child in all of this and he deserves to be prioritized."

It will be interesting to see how Garry is received by the fans at UFC 298 this Saturday and whether they will change their stance on him should he earn a win over Geoff Neal and put on an entertaining bout.

When did Ian Garry last compete?

Ian Garry will be returning to the octagon for the first time since his dominant unanimous decision win over Neil Magny at UFC 292 this past August.

The 26-year-old was scheduled to fight Vicente Luque this past December at UFC 296, but he was forced to withdraw from the fight due to an illness. He still managed to compete on three occasions last year, which is still very impressive as it shows that he prefers to remain active.

'The Future' currently has an unbeaten 13-0 MMA record and hasn't made it a secret who he is targeting next, as he revealed that he intends to call out Colby Covington after UFC 298.

