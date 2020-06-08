Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager Ali Abdelaziz gives newly "retired" Conor McGregor a nasty send-off on Twitter

Conor McGregor's announcement of his latest retirement has drawn various reactions from various people in the MMA community and one of them happens to be Ali Abdelaziz, the manager of the Irishman's arch-nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Ali Abdelaziz has blasted Conor McGregor after the latter announced his third retirement on social media this past weekend. The influential manager has openly expressed his dislike towards McGregor in the past and the pair had indulged in some nasty verbal exchanges as well.

Naturally, Abdelaziz wasn't going to let go of the chance to lay some insult on McGregor following the announcement of the latter's retirement on social media. Ahead of McGregor's fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, "The Notorious One" made some very serious accusations of Abdelaziz.

After McGregor’s retirement on Saturday night, Abdelaziz said the following on Twitter.

s“You should’ve stepped in and fought tony Ferguson. You’ve been hiding from him, for years. @JustinGaethje stepped in, and got the job done. Now your bitch ass needs to sit down and watch the two best fighters in the world fight @TeamKhabib”.

UFC president Dana White recently revealed that he wanted McGregor to sit back and wait for the lightweight title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje to go down in September and then challenge the winner of that fight for the title. However, it looks like that the Irishman isn't happy with the plan and hence decided to take to Twitter to announce his retirement.

Although the announcement makes the chances of a rematch between Nurmagomedov and McGregor very slim at the moment, the general consensus is that this is definitely not the last we've seen of the power-punching Irishman inside the Octagon.

McGregor's rival Nurmagomedov, on the other hand, is slated to take on Justin Gaethje in September this year as he prepares to defend his title for the third time. McGregor had teased a run for the welterweight title in the past but nothing ever came to fruition, even when reigning champion Kamaru Usman offered The Notorious One a shot at his title.

Retired or not, we all know that McGregor will most probably lap up the opportunity to get a shot at redemption against Nurmagomedov and that the fight would make huge money for the promotion so don't write that blockbuster matchup out just yet.