Frankie Edgar vs. Pedro Munhoz set to co-headline UFC Fight Island event on July 15

UFC bantamweight Pedro Munhoz and former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar will have to wait for four more days before getting their hands on each other inside the unforgiving octagon.

Edgar was initially meant to make his bantamweight debut in the preliminary card of UFC 251 which is set to take place on the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on July 11. However, the UFC has now decided to move Edgar's fight against Munhoz to the prestigious co-main event slot of the July 15 Fight Night card. (h/t MMA Fighting)

Both events will take place at the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi where the UFC is holding four high octane MMA events in the month of July. The July 15 card is headlined by an explosive featherweight contest between Calvin Kattar and Dan Ige.

Future UFC Hall of Famer Frankie Edgar makes his bantamweight debut after back-to-back losses to Max Holloway and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung in 2019. The former UFC lightweight champion aims to get off to a good start in the well-stacked 135lbs division.

It's been more than a couple of years since Frankie Edgar emerged as the winner of a fight inside the Octagon. Edgar's last win was a unanimous decision victory against Cub Swanson at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Lee back in April 2018. It can be said that the stakes are higher for Edgar when compared to Munhoz because the former desperately needs a win to keep his UFC career afloat.

Munhoz has been on a pretty decent run of form lately barring a few hiccups along the way. The bantamweight emerged victorious in seven of his last nine UFC appearances, but succumbed to a decision loss to bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling back in June 2019. Prior to the fight against Sterling, Munhoz was in blistering form inside the Octagon, having knocked out former champion Cody Garbrandt and Bryan Caraway.