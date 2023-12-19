N3on apologizes to Dana White for "threatening" Donald Trump at UFC 296 - "Someone could shoot me in the head"

Popular Twitch streamer N3on recently posted an apology video after receiving massive pushback for threatening to confront Donald Trump at UFC 296 last weekend.

For context, the famous influencer posted a video on social media and revealed that he had bought tickets for the UFC 296 event. He stated that he knew Trump would be there with the US Secret Service and outlined how he planned to confront the former president. Unfortunately, the streamer's video went viral, and the authorities in Las Vegas were seemingly notified.

N3on and his crew were stopped from entering the T-Mobile Arena, which hosted the UFC 296 event, and they were turned away despite having tickets. At the post-fight presser, Dana White brutally slammed the streamer for his risky statements and revealed that he'd been banned from the event due to his actions.

In the weekend's aftermath, it appears the young influencer decided to apologize to White, Trump, and the UFC. In a recent video, as shared by @jedigoodman on X, N3on acknowledged the error of his ways and said:

"I want to start off by apologizing to the UFC, Donald Trump and Dana White for everything I said... I talk too crazy and don't even realize it... I just say whatever the f**k I want and feel like I'm behind the screen when in reality, I'm in person - someone could literally just come and shoot me in the head, and I don't understand it."

N3on apology video: Dana White sounds off on the popular streamer after UFC 296

After N3on was barred from the T-Mobile Arena and the UFC 296 event, Dana White addressed the situation at the post-fight presser and made it clear he had no patience for whatever shenanigans the Twitch streamer had planned.

The popular influencer, whose real name is Rangesh Mutama, is among the most well-known streamers on Twitch and is often linked to radioactive social media personalities like Andrew Tate, Adin Ross, and Sneako. Unsurprisingly, his getting turned away from the T-Mobile Arena turned heads among media members.

At the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked about it, and the UFC CEO minced no words. He said:

"He said he was banned from the arena? No. What happened is he said some stupid s**t on Instagram... When you start saying stupid s**t like that, yeah, you’re probably going to get busted up and thrown out of here. Making threats and talking dumb s**t. Looking for clout... F**king punk."

