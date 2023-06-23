Nabil Anane and Superlek show massive height difference in cheeky post-jog shot

Standing at an astounding 6'2", Nabil Anane might be the tallest fighter to ever fight at 135 pounds in Muay Thai. We just don't see a lot of fighters fighting at that weight with that much height. Because of this, the 19-year-old savant might have the perfect physique to become an absolute killer in Muay Thai.

In his upcoming fight against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 22, the notable height difference between the two fighters will likely come into play. Standing at 5'7", Superlek will face the challenge of overcoming Anane's significant height and reach advantages.

During fight week, Anane and Superlek had a cordial encounter, captured in a photo shared on Muay Thai page Check Kick Official. The image highlights the striking contrast in their heights, emphasizing the potential impact it may have on their fight.

Here's the photo:

With his height fighting at ONE flyweight, Anane might have the perfect physique to become an unstoppable force in his weight class. In the clinch, his extended arms provide him with enhanced control over his opponent's movements. His unique physical attributes, such as the length of his arms and legs, enable him to land effective elbow strikes and knees without the need for excessive movement.

Come ONE Friday Fights 22, expect to see Nabil Anane utilize his natural gifts to the fullest against Superlek. ONE Friday Fights 22 is available live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms as well as on its official broadcast partners.

