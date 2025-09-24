  • home icon
Nadaka praises Numsurin for getting past Songchainoi: “I thought their styles matched”

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 24, 2025 07:24 GMT
Nadaka (L) and Numsurin (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Ten-time Muay Thai World Champion Nadaka Yoshinari admitted he was expecting to face old rival Songchainoi Kiatsongrit for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title.

But much to his surprise, Numsurin Chor Ketwina put a wrench in those plans when he beat Songchainoi at ONE Friday Fights 122 and stole his spot.

Nadaka, who knocked out Hamada 'Black Panther' Azmani on that same event, was focused on the Thai-on-Thai showdown, knowing he’ll get the winner.

Despite coming in as the underdog, Numsurin blew Songchainoi out of the water and caught the attention of the Japanese star.

The Eiwa Sports Gym representative said in a ONE Championship interview:

"From the start, I thought their styles matched in a way where just one clean hit could be dangerous. I also believe Numsurin is the type of fighter who studies his opponents. Watching his fights, I felt he was always aiming at Songchainoi's habit after throwing punches. He capitalized on that, scored a knockdown, and then smartly piled up points.”
Nadaka was in awe of Numsurin's ability to identify patterns, exploit habits, and capitalize on momentary lapses that secured him that world title opportunity and a six-figure contract from the home of martial arts.

However, his admiration for Numsurin won’t stop Nadaka from achieving his goals of securing 26 pounds of gold at ONE 173.

Yuya Wakamatsu says countryman Nadaka will soon become a ONE world champion

Yuya Wakamatsu is thrilled to be part of a strong Japanese contingent at ONE 173. 'Little Piranha' will defend the ONE flyweight MMA world title against reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio.

During his interview with the ONE Championship, Wakamatsu expressed great belief that Nadaka will become the next Japanese world champion in the home of martial arts.

He said:

"I don't think of myself as older than him at all. I believe it's only natural that he'll become a champion."

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
