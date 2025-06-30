Nadaka targets potential Songchainoi world title fight at ONE 173 in Tokyo: "Everyone will be hyped up and entertained"

Ten-time Muay Thai world champion Nadaka graced the global stage of ONE Championship with another sterling display, and he seems ready to add another gold to his collection on one of the promotion's hotly anticipated cards of 2025.

The 24-year-old talent expressed strong interest in facing longtime rival Songchainoi Kiatsongrit at ONE 173 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, and would be more than happy if their redo ends up becoming a battle for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship.

"Songchainoi, of course, is very strong, and he's going to be an obstacle no matter how or where I do it; I'll need to surpass that to get that title shot. And I'm looking forward to fighting Songchainoi," Nadaka told Nick Atkin when asked about a possible sequel against the Thai whom he beat by TKO in April 2023.

"In Ariake Arena in Japan, everyone will be hyped up and entertained. I hope I can fight on ONE 173."

Watch his interview with Nick Atkin here:

The Japanese warrior made it back-to-back wins in the world's largest martial arts organization at ONE Friday Fights 114 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on June 27.

The Eiwa Sports Gym representative was on the front foot throughout his three-round fixture against Banluelok Sitwatcharachai. He used his movement and combinations to drill himself into the lead and bag a deserving unanimous decision victory.

In his promotional bow, the 24-year-old displayed his show-stopping power with a third-round knockout of Thai slugger Rak Erawan at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

Fight fans who missed his sophomore outing can watch his performance and the entire ONE Friday Fights 114 card via replay on ONE Championship's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com.

Meanwhile, the promotion has already locked in two blockbuster fights for ONE 173 on Nov. 16.

Superbon and Masaaki Noiri's ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification tiff will headline the card. In addition, 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane puts his ONE heavyweight MMA world title on the line in a rematch against two-division MMA king Anatoly Malykhin.

Taiki Naito certain Nadaka will attain world title dream in ONE Championship

Japanese striking specialist and former Shoot Boxing super bantamweight champion Taiki Naito has publicly endorsed Nadaka as a future ONE world champion.

Before his stunning upset of Johan Estupinan at ONE Fight Night 32, the Bell Wood Fight Team representative had this to say on the 24-year-old's chances at attaining 26 pounds of gold during an interview with Nick Atkin:

"Nadaka is a very strong fighter, and if ONE makes the atomweight belt, he's going to get it for sure."

