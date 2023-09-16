"Nah, I love this for them" - Sammy-Jo Luxton thrilled by role Sean Strickland's girlfriend played in middleweight champ's success

Sammy-Jo Luxton is seemingly thrilled with the impact Sean Strickland's girlfriend has had on his journey to becoming middleweight champion.

'Tarzan' secured a significant upset win by defeating middleweight champion Israel Adesanya through a unanimous decision at UFC 293 last weekend.

Following his triumph at UFC 293, Strickland's girlfriend is receiving acclaim for her positive influence on his personal life and professional career.

In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Sean Strickland's coach, Eric Nicksick, credited the 185-pound kingpin's girlfriend for playing a substantial role in his victory at UFC 293. He said:

"She deserves a lot of this credit. She showed him its okay to love and be loved and changed that man’s life. That’s probably why we have a belt wrapped around our waist. And you’ve provided him an opportunity to open his heart, to be coached, to be coachable."

Check out Nicksick's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Upon discovering the role Strickland's girlfriend played in guiding him towards success, PFL fighter and OnlyF*ns model Sammy-Jo Luxton expressed her admiration for the couple. She playfully expressed her desire to find a partner who could similarly steer her toward achievement:

"Nah, I love this for them🥰 Who’s gonna take one for the team and be my man to take me to the top???"

Check out Jo Luxton's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Why did Sammy-Jo Luxton pull out of her upcoming PFL debut?

Sammy-Jo Luxton, who was scheduled to make her debut at the upcoming PFL Paris event on September 30, had to withdraw from the event after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

Last month, the 24-year-old English Muay Thai practitioner shared on social media that she had been diagnosed with melanoma. 'Ghetto Cinderella' expressed her wish to make her promotional debut at the PFL Europe 4 event scheduled for December 8 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Part of her statement read:

"You may have seen I'm not on the Paris PFL card, unfortunately I haven't been well and got diagnosed with melanoma. Just viewing this part of my life as another opponent to beat and hopefully I can get the clear to fight in December on the Dublin card!"

Check out Jo Luxton's statement below:

Expand Tweet