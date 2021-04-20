Rose Namajunas follows in the footsteps of Jan Blachowicz with freezing ice bath

Rose Namajunas has taken a page out of Jan Blachowicz’s book by spending time in a freezing ice bath before UFC 261.

During the build-up to UFC 259, fans were stunned to see the master of Polish Power hanging out in an ice lake in his homeland. Others felt as if it was pretty standard for a man of Blachowicz’s ability and stature, but either way, it just proved to the world that Jan is one of the hardest dudes in all of mixed martial arts.

Namajunas’ freezing sacrifice

Now, Rose Namajunas has decided to go down the same path by hopping into an ice bath of her own as she prepares to battle Weili Zhang this Saturday night for the UFC women’s strawweight title.

As you can see in the clip, it’s a fairly excruciating experience, but as they say, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.

Blachowicz was able to go on and shock the world by beating Israel Adesanya to retain his UFC light heavyweight title - and Namajunas wants to replicate that winning feeling.

She’s been able to battle her way back ever since losing the belt to Jessica Andrade, and even though some think Zhang has the best chance of winning this weekend, counting out “Thug Rose” has proven to be a mistake on more than one occasion.

We’re at the point now whereby some are suggesting this could be one of the best fights in women’s history, and when you examine Weili’s fight with Joanna Jędrzejczyk, it’s easy to see why that idea is being thrown around right now.

The nature of the rivalry between these two women has changed substantially ever since Namajunas made some comments about Zhang in relation to communism, with some believing the comments weren’t warranted.

Regardless of which camp you fall into there’s one truth that many of us can agree on - this fight has so much potential.

There’s a very good chance this won’t be the only time they clash, either, with the pair both being in their physical prime.

Some want to see Shevchenko vs Andrade and others like the look of Usman vs Masvidal 2, but this is starting to feel like the people’s main event and Namajunas looks ready.