  • Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach and knockout ratio

Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach and knockout ratio

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified May 01, 2025 23:56 GMT
Naoya Inoue (left) vs. Ramon Cardenas (right) is set for the undisputed super bantamweight title [Image courtesy: @wbaboxingofficial on Instagram]

The Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas boxing match is widely regarded as a lopsided beating for Cardenas. Yet, the bout hasn't even happened. The two men lock horns over the undisputed super bantamweight title, which the Japanese star has had a stranglehold over since 2023.

Inoue's among the greatest fighters in the world, and a man for whom many argue the pound-for-pound #1 spot in boxing. By comparison, Cardenas has accomplished far less. So, how exactly do both men compare to each other from a statistical standpoint?

Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas stats

Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas is a matchup between two men who occupy different positions on the pound-for-pound ladder. However, from a physical standpoint, they don't appear all that different, with 'The Monster' standing at 5 feet 5 inches tall, with a 67.5-inch reach.

Cardenas is only an inch taller at 5 feet 6 inches in height. Unfortunately, there's no verifiable or public information regarding his reach. In terms of weight, Inoue last hit the scales at 121.8 pounds, while Cardenas weighed in at 122 pounds. As far as their boxing careers are concerned, it's night and day.

Inoue is a four-division world champion, having the distinction of being in a rare class of three to hold undisputed titles across two divisions in the modern era. He is also undefeated at 29-0 with 26 stoppages, giving him a knockout percentage of 89.6%.

While Cardenas is a respectable fighter, he has no major honors at the world championship level. He is 26-1, and has scored 14 stoppages for a 53.85% knockout percentage.

Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas fight analysis and prediction

The Naoya Inoue vs. Ramon Cardenas fight has a foregone conclusion in the eyes of many. The Japanese power-puncher is a force unlike any other in the lower weight classes, and hardly anyone has managed to survive the full 12 rounds in his presence. Those who were dominated regardless.

While a serviceable boxer, Cardenas will be disproportionately outgunned come fight night. He'll survive the early onslaught, but Inoue's continued pursuit of the stoppage win will eventually pay dividends. Look for Inoue to win via late TKO.

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

