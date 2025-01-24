Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim: Full Results

Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim just wrapped up. Inoue faced Kim on Jan. 24 at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

This was the third undisputed 122-pound title defense for Inoue. He was originally scheduled to fight Australian combatant Sam Goodman, however, Goodman withdrew from the fight and Kim stepped in to challenge him.

In the main event (Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim), Inoue showed a patient approach from the beginning, waiting for the right moment to land on Kim. The 12-rounder did not last for more than four as Inoue inched closer to the finish with a hard left hook and a couple more punches to drop his opponent and win the bout via knockout.

Trending

The co-main featured Jin Sasaki vs. Shoki Sakai for the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) welterweight title and the WBO Asia Pacific welterweight title. Sasaki opened the fight with crisp jabs and dominated the majority of the 12 rounds, to win the bout via unanimous decision.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the undercard, Takada Yuni squared off against Kobayashi Goki. Goki suffered a shock split decision victory. With the 16th career win, Yuni has now picked up the WBO Asia Pacific Championship and also a world ranking.

In other fights, Toshiki Shimomachi defeated Misaki Hirano by a majority decision in a 10-rounder, while Tsubasa Narai beat Kai Watanabe by a split decision.

Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim: Main and co-main results

Undisputed super bantamweight title - Naoya Inoue def. Ye Joon Kim by fourth-round KO

12 rounds, welterweight - Jin Sasaki def. Shoki Sakai by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 118-110)

Naoya Inoue vs. Ye Joon Kim: Undercard results

10 rounds, super bantamweight - Toshiki Shimomachi def. Misaki Hirano by majority decision (95-93, 94-94, 95-93)

10 rounds, lightweight - Tsubasa Narai def. Kai Watanabe by split decision (96-94, 94-96, 96-94)

12 rounds, strawweight: Yuni Takada def. Goki Kobayashi via split decision (113-114, 116-111, 114-113)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.