Nassourdine Imavov calls out Dricus du Plessis for chasing 'big-money' Khamzat Chimaev fight post-UFC 312: "Your time’s coming"

Nassourdine Imavov, not one to shy away from confrontation, has called out Dricus du Plessis for his comments about the financial benefit of a Khamzat Chimaev showdown.

Imavov amazed fans at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia by knocking Israel Adesanya out in the early second round. This performance has garnered significant praise from fans and pundits, with many believing he should be next in line for the middleweight title.

Meanwhile, Chimaev displayed his strong grappling prowess at UFC 308 and submitted Robert Whittaker via face crank in the first round. This performance has cemented him as the next in line to fight for the 185-pound title, as confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White.

Du Plessis successfully defended his middleweight crown at UFC 312 against Sean Strickland, securing a unanimous decision victory. In the post-event presser, the middleweight kingpin was asked whether ‘The Sniper’ should get the title shot or if he should have one more win to be in the title conversation.

The South African dismissed the notion of giving a title shot to Imavov and suggested that a fight between himself and ‘Borz’ would undoubtedly make more money than a matchup with Imavov. Laughing, the 185-pound champion said:

“It doesn't matter what I think. We all know what's gonna happen. Like what do you think makes more money; me and Khamzat or me and Imavov?”

Imavov took to X and delivered a strong message to du Plessis, reminding him of what the UFC is all about. He wrote:

“That's what the @ufc is all about, allow the best to become champ, no matter their fame, you're a good example of that. You took advantage of it and now you’re closing the door. Khamzat is a superstar, he'll sell against anyone. Him or me, your time’s coming @dricusduplessis.”

Israel Adesanya reflects on Nassourdine Imavov loss and dismisses rematch with ‘The Sniper’

Israel Adesanya, on his YouTube channel, reflected on his loss to Nassourdine Imavov and accepted the defeat gracefully. The former middleweight champion also dismissed the notion of a rematch with ‘The Sniper,’ stating:

“Imavov beat me. People ask me like, ‘You should get a rematch.’ I was like, ‘Nah, I’m good,’ like he beat me. If maybe one day something for the belt happens or whatever, he has a title and then there’s a cool story. But right now I’m like, 'I don’t need to.' Like he beat me, fair game, that’s it, cool.”

Check out Israel Adesanya’s comments below (17:24):

