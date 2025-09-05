Nassourdine Imavov goes nuclear on "liar" Caio Borralho in response to allegations of ducking the Brazilian: "I don't like liars"

Nassourdine Imavov recently responded to Caio Borralho accusing him of avoiding a fight ahead of their showdown at UFC Paris this weekend. Imavov called Borralho a &quot;liar&quot; and claimed he wasn't aware of who the Brazilian was before his callouts began.Imavov and Borralho will throw down in a middleweight fight in the main event of UFC Paris this weekend. The fight carries a lot of weight for both men, as the winner could potentially secure a title shot against Khamzat Chimaev with a statement victory.Earlier this year, Borralho accused Imavov of ducking him and claimed that the Frenchman wasn't willing to risk fighting him. In a recent interview with Full Send MMA, Imavov addressed Borralho's allegations now that they've been booked for a fight and said:&quot;This guy is just a liar... I don’t like liars. It sets a bad example for the younger generations... Negotiations are never refusing, it's different... I had 4 fights in 11 months against all top-10 ranked opponents. When the UFC asked me for June, I told them, 'No.' I will come back later. Then, I came to the UFC and asked them to take Caio at UFC Paris on my conditions.&quot;Ex-UFC champion previews Nassourdine Imavov vs. Caio Borralho fightFormer UFC champion Robert Whittaker believes Nassourdine Imavov has what it takes to beat Caio Borralho this weekend. While Whittaker believes both men are equally good on the ground, Imavov's technical skills will give him the edge over Borralho.In an interview with Submission Radio, Whittaker predicted a unanimous decision win for Imavov and said:&quot;Very curious because both guys are kind of like on the up and up. Both guys are working it out. I think the wrestling and grappling kind of nullify each other, so I think it's going to be a standup fight for five rounds. I do think it's going to go to a decision. Both guys are pretty tough and switched on. But, I think Imavov will be the more technical guy over five rounds, like straightforward. So, I have Imavov probably with the decision win.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]