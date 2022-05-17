'Wondergirl' DROPS 'EM - Nat Jaroonsak's Muay Thai striking prowess ahead of MMA debut at ONE 157

‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak is set to make her MMA debut at ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot on May 20, but she certainly hasn’t lost her edge in Muay Thai.

In case anybody forgot just how hard Jaroonsak hits, ONE Championship shared a clip of her knocking out Brooke Farell in her promotional debut on Instagram. The caption reads:

“‘Wondergirl’ DROPS 'EM 🤯 Will Nat Jaroonsak finish Zeba Bano THIS FRIDAY at ONE 157 in emphatic fashion? 👊 @natwondergirl”

The 23-year-old is a rising star in Muay Thai, with over 30 wins to her name. She arrived on the global stage of ONE Championship in 2020 and proved to be as good as advertised, making short work of Farell in their matchup.

She quickly followed it up with another stoppage in her next outing, defeating KC Carlos in the second round of their clash. Her streak was abruptly stopped when she welcomed Jackie Buntan into the fold in February 2021.

Since then, injuries have plagued the Thai star, preventing her from competing in the circle far longer than she expected. However, she hasn’t been lazy in her time away from the spotlight.

Jaroonsak has actually been working on her Brazilian jiu-jitsu skills in preparation for her transition to MMA. She is currently a blue belt, which could be a dangerous pairing with her already vaunted striking skills.

‘Wondergirl’ to face a fellow dreamer in Zeba Bano

At ONE 157, ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak aims to continue living her dream of pursuing a career in martial arts by venturing into a new sport. Standing across from her will be someone who is also fighting for her dream.

Zeba Bano has spent years being told that a career in martial arts is not one that fits a lady like her. It fueled her motivation even further and helped her reach incredible heights in wushu and kickboxing.

Now, she is setting her sights in MMA, as she aims to be an inspiration for young girls in India to follow their passions.

No matter the outcome for both women, they will surely be happy to showcase their skills in a massive platform like ONE Championship for years to come.

Edited by Harvey Leonard