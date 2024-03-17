Natan Levy makes statement on "Israeli hostages" after submission loss, slams "mag**ts" for celebrating his defeat

Natan Levy released a post-fight statement following his loss to Mike Davis at UFC Vegas 88 on March 16. The event was held at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Levy squared off against Davis in a lightweight matchup during the event's preliminary round. Heading into the bout, Levy had won two consecutive fights by unanimous decision over Genaro Valdez and Mike Breeden. Davis, on the other hand, was coming off a three-fight winning streak against Thomas Gilford, Mason Jones, and Viacheslav Borshchev.

In the opening round, Davis dropped Levy with his first punch and nearly submitted him several times, but Levy managed to hold on. As the second round began, the American showed no signs of slowing down as he mounted Levy and applied a stunning arm triangle choke to force the tap.

Check out the post below:

The growing conflict between Israel and Palestine has drawn attention from all over the world as the death toll rises. People have therefore expressed their thoughts on the war.

Levy is no different. The Israeli lightweight is very clear about his allegiance. He recently took to X and issued a post-fight statement, writing:

''Fall down seven times, get up eight. I had a lot of battles to fight just to make it into the cage today and even though I am not happy with my performance, I'm glad I'm back in and I want more fights from now on. Congratulations to Mike Davis, taking this fight I knew he was a top 15 level guy and I was up for the challenge, looking forward to learn from this and make adjustments.''

Levy continued:

''Thank you everyone that supports me in this crazy journey, my team, family, friends and amazing wife. To 134 Israeli hostages, we love you and are waiting for you to come back home. Even if we can't win them al, we will always fight for you until our last breath. To all the mag**ts that are celebrating my loss, thanks for watching and celebrating my name while I have no idea who you are. I'll be back.''

