“We’d love your support but we don’t need it” - Israeli UFC fighter Natan Levy issues powerful message amid ongoing conflict with Palestine

Natan Levy revealed a story about hiding in a bunker in Israel during the ongoing war with Palestine.

The escalating conflict between Israel and Palestine has received national attention as the death count rises. As a result, people worldwide have voiced their opinions on the war. When it comes to Israeli UFC lightweight Natan Levy, there’s no question where his allegiance lies.

Levy recently released a video on Twitter of him detailing a shocking story about being in Israel during the unrest. The social media post was captioned:

“36 hours after the surprise attack from Gaza. 700 murdered, 2,200 wounded and worst of all, over 100 estimated taken hostage into Gaza to be used as bargaining chips or far worse, to be r*ped and tortured by Palestinian terrorists. The vast majority are civilians- children, women and the elderly. This is WAR. We would love your support but do not need it, Israel has the right to defend itself and we will."

Levy made his UFC debut in November 2021 after earning a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series a year prior. Since then, he’s established himself as an action-packed lightweight, but it’s unclear what his ceiling is due to his inactivity.

Watch Natan Levy detail his terrifying experience below:

What’s next for Natan Levy in the UFC?

Natan Levy lost his Octagon debut by unanimous decision against Rafa Garcia. It wasn’t the best start to his promotional tenure, but he bounced back in 2022.

Levy’s second UFC fight was against Mike Breeden in April 2022. After the three rounds ended, the Israeli lightweight emerged victorious by unanimous decision. Eight months later, ‘Lethal’ secured another unanimous decision win, this time against Genaro Valdez.

Unfortunately, Levy hasn’t returned to the Octagon since his back-to-back decision wins. In 2023, he had two fights booked against Pete Rodriguez, with ‘Dead Game’ but pulled out both times.

‘Lethal’ was then supposed to fight Alex Reyes, but he withdrew from the bout, leading to Reyes fighting Charlie Campbell at Noche UFC.

It’s unclear what’s next for Levy in the UFC, but it’ll be intriguing to see if he can establish himself as a contender in the lightweight division.