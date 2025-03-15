  • home icon
  • "Nate beats Belal", "Nate Diaz v Poirier" - Fans react as ex-UFC fighter expresses desire for shocking octagon return

"Nate beats Belal", "Nate Diaz v Poirier" - Fans react as ex-UFC fighter expresses desire for shocking octagon return

By Imran
Modified Mar 15, 2025 18:36 GMT
Fans react by mentioning Nate Diaz (left), Dustin Poirier (middle), and Belal Muhammad (right) as the former UFC fighter wishes to return to the UFC. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react by mentioning names of Dustin Poirier (middle) and Belal Muhammad (right) as Nate Diaz (left) wishes to return to the UFC. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Multiple MMA stars have remained out of the octagon for a while. One such former UFC fighter expressed his wish to return to the promotion evoking reactions from fans.

Nate Diaz secured a submission victory over Tony Ferguson in his last UFC fight in September 2022. Notably, the Stockton native requested Dana White to not renew his contract ahead of his fight against Ferguson.

Home of Fight posted a video clip of Diaz on X where he is seen expressing his desire to return to the UFC. In an interaction with Full Violence, the 39-year-old said:

"I wanna go back and get the UFC title."
As soon as the video was posted online, MMA fans assembled in the comments section and reacted to Diaz's plans for a UFC return. One of them turned a matchmaker and reacted by writing:

"Nate Diaz v poirier would be fight well over due."

Another fan predicted a win for Diaz over Belal Muhammad and wrote:

"Nate beats belal which is the funniest part"

A fan recalled his last title fight in the UFC and wrote:

"If he's not motivated to fight a current champion, I am not sure he will ever be motivated enough to make it to another UFC title shot. His last title attempt was 13 years ago when he was 26."

Check out some more fan reactions to Nate Diaz's video clip below:

Screenshot courtesy: @Home_of_Fight&#039;s comments section on X
Screenshot courtesy: @Home_of_Fight's comments section on X

Nate Diaz weighs in on the lack of superstars in the UFC

UFC has witnessed many superstars over these years who outgrew their MMA stature and became massive stars in combat sports. When fighters like Conor McGregor, Brock Lesnar, and Jon Jones, are mentioned for their stardom, Nate Diaz are also a part of that conversation.

Diaz made his UFC debut in 2007 and became one of the most polarizing stars of the promotion. While speaking to Full Violence in an interview, he shared his thoughts on the current lack of superstars in the UFC.

"It's about buzz and who's doing something and right now there is nobody doing s*it in the UFC. There's f*cking, what's his name... 'Poatan...' Alex Pereira because he's got six names, there's him, where's Adesanya too, I mean he's still there but he's not doing much right now."
Check out Nate Diaz's comments below (10:03):

youtube-cover

Edited by Tejas Rathi
हिन्दी