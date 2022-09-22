"The whole camp I didn't punch, I was wrestling" - Nate Diaz heard admitting he was tired of punching Tony Ferguson in post-fight audio

Nate Diaz is known for his unbreakable spirit and incredible cardiovascular endurance. Both he and his brother Nick Diaz have competed in triathlons for many years now as a way of maintaining their fitness for fighting.

Diaz's incredible cardio has been a key reason he has won some of his fights. This is why the Stockton star admitting to getting tired from throwing punches against Tony Ferguson was such a surprise to fans.

Following the victory over Ferguson, Diaz was speaking to his team whilst still in the octagon. Cameras picked up this conversation between Diaz and his boxing coach:

"The whole camp I didn't punch, I was doing wrestling. So I was getting tired throwing those punches."

Watch the video below:

Nate Diaz was originally meant to fight Khamzat Chimaev, who would have likely implemented a wrestling-heavy gameplan against the Stockton native. Due to this, Diaz got tired from throwing punches against 'El Cucuy'.

Nate Diaz on who he wants to fight next

Nate Diaz is now a free agent after completing his current contract with the UFC.

It is unclear at this stage whether or not Diaz will go into the world of boxing or sign with another MMA promotion. Diaz recently took to Twitter to namedrop who he would be interested in fighting, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson:

"Im only going to fight the rock. Otherwise I'm good"

See the tweet below:

The Stockton native and The Rock have previously had beef, when Diaz fought against Jorge Masvidal. Johnson appeared to be friendly with the Masvidal camp, and Diaz claimed that the actor had chosen the wrong side.

Diaz also famously trashed Johnson's new shoeline from UnderArmour. The shoes are now the official shoeware of UFC athletes, but Diaz was quick to dismiss their quality and even went as far as saying they "f***ing suck."

It seems doubtful that a fight between Diaz and The Rock will be organized. With Diaz having just started a fight promotion company, he may choose to focus on that instead.

