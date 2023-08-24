Nate Diaz breaks Twitter silence, sends cryptic reminder to 'p**sys' who 'can't really fight'

Nate Diaz has finally broken his silence amid the wave of criticism he's received in the wake of his boxing match with Jake Paul.

The Stockton MMA icon lost the bout via unanimous decision, and several figures in the mixed martial arts community were displeased with his performance, including rival Conor McGregor.

Diaz took to Twitter, where he made a brief statement, claiming that everyone criticizing him have no fighting skills to speak of. It was clear based on the nature of his tweet that he's referring to specific people, but he refused to identify them and merely claimed that they know who they are.

Expand Tweet

In the eyes of many, Diaz's performance against 'The Problem Child' left a lot to be desired, especially given his own past criticism of the YouTuber's skills as a fighter. Furthermore, former UFC double champion Conor McGregor took to Twitter to express his frustration over Nate Diaz's conduct in the boxing match.

Diaz's classic taunts of pointing at his foe, walking away, etc., were on full display, with the former UFC star even sinking in a brief guillotine when Paul stumbled into the clinch. But the Irishman was unimpressed by his rival's antics and saw no merit in using a moral victory to save face.

The pair are still expected to take part in a trilogy bout to close out their historic rivalry, as both men have a win apiece. Nate Diaz submitted Conor McGregor at UFC 196, while 'The Notorious' defeated the Stockton MMA icon via majority decision in their rematch at UFC 202.

Who will Nate Diaz fight next?

There are no exact details on what Nate Diaz's next move will be.

After tasting defeat against Jake Paul in a boxing match, he was offered a rematch in MMA under the PFL banner, which he seemed open to. However, he claimed that more discussions need to be had, including how the bout will be promoted.

On the other hand, Conor McGregor has expressed an increasing interest in facing him in their long-awaited trilogy bout, which the Irishman hopes will be contested for the BMF title: a championship he intends to wrestle from Justin Gaethje's hands.

First, however, he must get through Michael Chandler.

Expand Tweet