Welcome to Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC news updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we will discuss Conor McGregor's comments about Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul, a potential date for Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk MMA fight, and more.

#3. Conor McGregor slams Nate Diaz for wasting his potential

In a series of tweets on Monday that were later deleted, Conor McGregor slammed the Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul fight for being 'abysmal,' among other things.

He followed it up with a stern criticism of Diaz's carefree actions. From rocking Leon Edwards and pointing at him to attempting a guillotine choke on Jake Paul, Diaz's trademark antics are loved by his MMA followers. However, the Irishman is no fan of them. In fact, he believes focusing on such 'stale' moments has cost the Stockton native a shot at the UFC welterweight title.

He tweeted:

"Peoples champ I gonna say this now, them antics when its time2move ain't hitting for me no more. I've seen him point, I've seen him turn/walk away etc etc. it's stale now. Fkn Do somethin' cos you're doing nothing! Could've been the 170lb ufc champion. Wasted it. Ur doing f*ck all."

Despite his immediate reaction to the Paul vs. Diaz fight, both have snubbed the Dubliner for the moment. 'The Problem Child' even suggested rehab for the MMA megastar and said he didn't care about that fight anymore.

#2. Mark Zuckerberg had a date in mind for MMA clash, but Elon Musk has other plans

After a brief lull in the rumors about a potential billionaire MMA megafight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, things have heated up again.

After a declaration by Musk that the fight will be for charity, Zuckerberg came forward and suggested a date - August 26 - on the new Meta platform Threads.

"I'm ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed. Not holding my breath."

However, the Tesla CEO turned it down, citing an injury. Musk added that he may need surgery for the issue, which could further delay the MMA match.

"Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week."

Musk is known to have suffered severe back pain for nearly a decade after a successful MMA encounter with a sumo wrestler.

#1. Joe Rogan is being criticized for not condemning Bud Light enough

Joe Rogan, who is known for having opinions on a wide array of subjects, is now being criticized for not having a strong enough opinion.

Over the last few years, the UFC commentator has grown as a media stalwart whose words have consequences beyond the studio of his podcast. His unfiltered authenticity has often divided his followers and fellow media members.

He did it again while discussing the Bud Light beer - Dylan Mulvaney controversy on Joe Rogan Experience a few months ago. He was seen cracking open a can of Bud Light while most of the right-wing supporters were busy boycotting the brand. He also took a softer stance on the matter at the moment.

Watch the video below:

Bud Light made headlines after featuring transgender model Dylan Mulvaney in their commercial as well as on the cans, thereby angering a large section of their customer base.

The podcaster-MMA enthusiast is now taking fire for his opinions. Ex-FOX News host and talk show presenter Megyn Kelly expressed her disapproval of Rogan on her show while interviewing journalist and writer Andrew Klavan. He chipped in and agreed with Kelly.

"... And yet, look at this! Joe Rogan is on the wrong side on this one, popping open a Bud Light, dismissing the whole controversy."

Watch the video below:

Kelly's words do seem ironic, given that Rogan is often hailed as the messiah of free speech by the media, but only as long as his words do not clash with theirs. It must be noted that Rogan did call out Bud Light for the decision to cast Mulvaney, which was not shown in the video.