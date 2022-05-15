Nate Diaz called out by UFC veteran for celebrity boxing match

Nate Diaz was recently called out by fellow UFC star Tony Ferguson for a celebrity boxing match.

Ferguson suffered a knockout loss against Michael Chandler at UFC 274 last weekend. 'El Cucuy' stated that he is already looking for his next fight, and he wouldn't mind facing either of the Diaz brothers in a celebrity boxing match next. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the 38-year-old stated that he is keen on competing in boxing:

"Obviously, I want to box. I mean, even a celebrity boxing match against Nick Diaz and Nate Diaz at 170 wouldn't be bad. I hear he got a fight coming up. Like I said, I don't have a real animosity towards these fighters. I don't have to create an enemy anymore."

Check out Tony Ferguson discuss a potential boxing match against Nate Diaz below:

Diaz has been actively looking for his next fight for a while. A leaked image from UFC's matchmaking room suggested that the Stockton native would face Khamazat Chimaev in the co-main event of UFC 276. However, the card was announced without that fight.

Ferguson, on the other hand, is currently riding a four-fight losing streak. The former interim champion was on a 12-fight winning streak which is a record in the lightweight division. However, Justin Gaethje ended his historic run at UFC 249.

'El Cucuy' lost to Charles Oliveira in his next fight at UFC 256. Another decision loss against Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 followed. While he showed shades of his former self against Michael Chandler at UFC 274, he suffered a brutal knockout loss in the second round of the fight.

What's next for Nate Diaz in the UFC?

Diaz recently took to social media to reveal his interest in fighting in the welterweight division of the UFC in July. The 37-year-old wrote on Twitter:

"July 30th 170lbs."

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 July 30th 170lbs July 30th 170lbs

Fans will keep a close eye on who his next opponent will be. There have been talks of a fight between him and Michael Chandler. While Chandler competes at lightweight, he is by no means undersized for the welterweight division.

A fight between Diaz and Dustin Poirier has also been teased for a while but hasn't come to fruition.

Edited by Avinash Tewari