Nate Diaz claps back at "b*tch" Daniel Cormier for dismissing his pay-per-view prospects

Former UFC fighter Nate Diaz has expressed his displeasure over Daniel Cormier's recent comments regarding his worthiness as a pay-per-view headliner for UFC 306.

The Stockton legend took to X/Twitter to respond to the former double champion with a short clip.

He insulted Cormier with an expletive and included a still of 'DC' in tears during a post-fight interview, complete with a snippet of 'Girls', an infamous diss track by rapper Eminem that was originally aimed at Limp Bizkit:

"This b*tch is not a fighter. Complete opposite. Good talk DC."

'DC' touched on the UFC 306 card, which is historical for several reasons. It will be the promotion's first event to be hosted at the Las Vegas Sphere. Also, it will celebrate Mexican Independence Day, rendering it the second installment of the Noche UFC series of fight cards.

Naturally, as a highly popular Mexican-American fighter who built his name in the UFC, Diaz's name was brought up as a potential headliner.

However, given Diaz's age and past failures inside the octagon, Cormier felt that while he would tune in to watch him on a pay-per-view, other fighters are more deserving of that position:

"Will I watch him on the pay-per-view card? Absolutely... but to be the headliner, with all these great fighters that are deserving of that spot? I don't think so. I don't need to see that."

This isn't the first time that Diaz has been brought up as a possible headliner for a UFC card after his departure from the promotion. At one point, there was hope that he would face Conor McGregor at UFC 300.

However, the Stockton legend remains a free agent, with his next fight an uncertainty.

Nate Diaz's last UFC fight

Before parting ways with the UFC after a contentious last few years, Nate Diaz took on former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, who replaced the Stockton legend's original opponent, Khamzat Chimaev, after he failed to make weight. The pair's bout was nothing short of poetic.

Diaz submitted Ferguson with a guillotine choke with exactly two minutes and nine seconds left in the round, which is a direct mirror of the 209 area code from Stockton, where Diaz was born.